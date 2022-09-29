Managing Partner

Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP

Michael Mortenson is a founding partner of Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP, which he launched in 2019. He is an experienced trial lawyer who represents and advises Fortune 500 companies, innovative start-ups, emerging middle-market companies and high-profile individuals, as both plaintiffs and defendants, in complex, high-stakes matters in federal and state courts throughout the country. Mortenson’s trial practice focuses primarily on business, consumer and employment litigation. He regularly handles matters involving fraud, breach of contract, breach of warranty, breach of fiduciary duty, misappropriation of trade secrets, products liability, whistleblower actions, discrimination and retaliation for clients in various industries including automotive, technology, manufacturing, alternative energy, private equity, and sports and entertainment. Since its inception, the firm has grown to 25 attorneys and staff. The firm represents Fortune 500 companies, innovative start-ups, emerging companies and high-net-worth and high-profile individuals in a variety of matters.