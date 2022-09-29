Mike D. Dunn

Real Estate Agent

Coldwell Banker

In 1998, Mike Dunn was introduced to the real estate business and quickly fell in love with it. That year he was the “rookie of the year” for Fred Sands Platinum Properties, a company founded by Fred Sands in Los Angeles, known as the realtor to the stars. From 2009 through 2021, Dunn has been the top sales agent at Coldwell Banker Platinum Properties. He has also been in the top five agents for the entire western region of Coldwell Banker from 2017 through today. Clients looking for qualified buyer and seller real estate representation in Newport Beach, Newport Coast, Corona Del Mar, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Costa Mesa, Tustin or Central and Southern Orange County, turn to Dunn for help. He is known for finding the right property for the price clients want because he is a student and career practitioner of real estate.