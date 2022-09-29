Chief Executive Officer

Clear Mortgage Capital Inc.

Nathan Kowarsky’s philosophy is straightforward: professionalism and competency require integrity and honesty. Those principles infuse the leadership he brings to Irvine-based Clear Mortgage Capital (CMC). Positioned as a subject matter expert and acknowledged as an industry leader, Kowarsky understands that growth is not sustainable without delivering quality service and actively shaping CMC’s corporate culture. He has been in this industry for 16 years, five of which include successfully running the brokerage, Clear Mortgage Capital. Prior to starting CMC, he started his first mortgage company. After realizing his capabilities, Kowarsky put his head down and worked tirelessly to rebuild a more improved machine of what he once created where he now sits as CEO. Today, Clear Mortgage Capital has nearly 50 loan officers, partnering with roughly 60 investors and everything that is done is designed to help the client.