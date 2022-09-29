Founder & Executive

Director Dreams for Schools

Nithin Jilla is the founder and executive director of Dreams for Schools. He is an educator, social entrepreneur and philanthropist following his passion to give back and help make an impact by combining his interests in education, technology and helping others. He has been key in developing Dreams for Schools from the ground up - from an organization serving only 40 students in its first year to serving nearly 2,500 learners in K-12 through direct service programs and over 16,000 learners through indirect and educational outreach programs. Jilla combines his education, technology, strategic, operational and fundraising knowledge to help build Dreams for Schools and improve access to opportunities in computer science, engineering and technology programs for thousands of local children over the last six years. Under his leadership, Dreams for Schools has employed 482 college students with jobs locally to serve as mentors to K-12 students.