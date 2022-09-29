Founder & CEO

Think Together

Randy Barth is a longtime Santa Ana resident, educational entrepreneur and author, as well as the founder and CEO of Think Together, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization and California’s largest provider of afterschool education, expanded learning and school improvement programs, serving more than 400 schools and nearly 200,000 students across the state. He founded Think Together in 1997 following a gang shooting in the Shalimar neighborhood of Costa Mesa. Recognizing the need for a platform that helps keep kids safe and inspires them to learn and grow, he successfully opened his first afterschool program as a community project to keep children protected. Since stepping into the CEO role at Think Together in 2004, Barth has raised more than $65 million of private philanthropy to leverage more than $500 million of public funds, and in less than two decades, has built one of the largest educational social enterprises in California.