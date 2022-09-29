Chief Medical Officer

CalOptima Health

Richard T. Pitts, D.O., Ph.D., joined CalOptima Health in February 2022 as chief medical officer. Dr. Pitts is a physician and health care executive with a 39-year distinguished career spanning clinical practice in emergency medicine, preventive medicine and occupational health as well as medical group and hospital leadership in government, academic and nonprofit medical centers. He is known for his skills in facilitating change management, improving patient safety and clinical outcomes, building relationships at all levels and managing financial resources. He oversees the health care delivery system at CalOptima Health, Orange County’s community-based health plan that provides Medi-Cal coverage to more than 900,000 low-income residents. More than one in four people in Orange County gets their health insurance through CalOptima Health. Over the past seven months with CalOptima Health, Dr. Pitts has been instrumental in building and shaping partnerships with Orange County’s provider community.