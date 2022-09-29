Partner

Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP

Sean Matsler is a partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson and a leading land use and natural resources attorney focusing on real estate. He specializes in securing entitlements for controversial and complex real estate development projects. Also, he guides his clients through the entitlement process, from site selection to project approval, and regularly appears before state and local administrative bodies to secure approvals on behalf of clients. Matsler advises and represents landowners and developers on compliance with the myriad local, state and federal laws and regulations that govern the development of real property, including local planning and zoning regulations, the California Coastal Act and the California Environmental Quality Act. Matsler is also co-chair of Cox Castle’s Orange County team. He is a member of the marketing committee; a co-chair of the business development committee; an elected observer on the management committee; and part of the strategic team committee.