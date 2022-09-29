(Gittings Photography)

Partner; Chair, Privacy, Security & Data Protection Practice; Office Managing Partner

Blank Rome LLP

Sharon R. Klein is a recognized leader in privacy and data security law, as well as in her Orange County and professional communities. She is a Blank Rome partner; chair of her firm’s Privacy, Security & Data Protection practice; and managing partner of its Orange County office. Klein ensures that her business clients minimize their cybersecurity risks and comply with a myriad of regulations while leveraging the growing value of data. Since joining Blank Rome in 2021, she has led and expanded the firm’s Privacy, Security & Data Protection practice, adding both attorneys and services. The national, 40+ attorney group helps companies strategically prioritize digital assets, navigate nuanced privacy rules and protect information from malicious cyberattacks, breaches and other threats in the daily headlines. She has more than 40 years’ experience as a thought leader and problem solver in data privacy, cybersecurity and complex technology transactions.