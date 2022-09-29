Founder

The Literacy Project

Sue Grant built an impactful career in cause marketing within the nonprofit industry. At the height of her career, equipped with 25 years of invaluable experience, she followed her heart’s calling and founded The Literacy Project to serve struggling, under-resourced children from low-income families. Through her leadership, TLP has served over 10,500 children and impacted approximately 51,700 family members over the past 13 years through structured literacy. Her ultimate goal is to see The Literacy Project rise as a national charity by 2025. As an organization, it has its sights set on bringing the program into the 10 most illiterate cities in the U.S. TLP has already been serving the 6th most illiterate, the city of Anaheim, California, since 2012. Along with serving Utah and Arizona, the organization has prepared case studies on the lowest performing school districts in New Mexico, Washington, Nevada and Hawaii.