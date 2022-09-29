Chief Executive Officer

AME Medical Group Inc.

Sunil Narkar manages a group of physicians who specialize in workers’ compensation, urgent care and primary care. In an ongoing attempt to make a difference in low-income communities, he formed AME Medical Group Inc. in 1997. He envisioned a private practice in which physicians could focus on the medical aspect for their patients while he drove the administrative and bureaucratic tasks of running an organization. After 25 years, the organization has established 12 locations in Southern California. As an urgent care center, the clinic can provide many of the same basic medical services as a doctor’s office, but with extended hours and lower out-of-pocket costs. AME Medical Group, Inc. provides same day appointments to all patients, the wait time is less than 15 minutes and it accepts all major PPO and HMO health insurances.