Chief Operations Officer

Hyundai Capital America

Vincent Rice has been the chief operations officer at Hyundai Capital America for five years. Prior to HCA, Rice worked at Bank of the West for more than three years, where he was executive vice president and head of the National Consumer Finance Division. He began his 34-year career in automotive finance with DaimlerChrysler Financial, growing into a leadership role as Head of U.S. Business after the acquisition by TD Auto Finance. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Missouri. His favorite quote by Ray Dalio speaks volumes: “I believe that one of the best ways of getting at truth is reflecting with others who have opposing views and who share your interest in finding the truth rather than being proven right.”