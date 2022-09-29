Managing Director

Charity on Wheels

Zach Southall leads Charity on Wheels, which is a homeless outreach dedicated to getting people off the street and back on the road to self-reliance. He runs several weekly outreaches focused on finding those individuals who are ready to make a change. With a focus on veterans and single mothers, Charity on Wheels rescues and restores people primarily through its mentoring and job placement programs. Southall and his wife Michelle coordinate with hundreds of volunteers to provide a lifeline to people struggling with poverty and homelessness. Their Anaheim facility is a refuge for people who have lost hope. Currently serving as the managing director at Charity on Wheels, Southall previously served as COO of Click 5 Media and director of SEO for Freedom Communications, whose portfolio included more than 70 newspapers and 17 television stations, along with hundreds of websites tied to its print and broadcast properties.