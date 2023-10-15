Chief Executive Officer

Speech and Language Development Center

Adrienne Kessler’s work at the Speech and Language Development Center has transformed the organization into a leading provider of innovative education and therapies for individuals with disabilities and special needs at every stage of life. Since joining the center in 2016, she has brought a renewed focus on quality services and cutting-edge research, driving growth, and expanding the center’s reach throughout Southern California, including the opening of a new facility in Temecula.

Under Kessler’s leadership, the Speech and Language Development Center has experienced significant growth and success. Through her efforts, the center now offers innovative programs and services for adults through an adult day program, providing much-needed support for individuals with disabilities as they navigate their way through life. Her ability to think strategically and implement sustainable business practices has helped the center grow and thrive.

