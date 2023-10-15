Executive Chairman & Managing Partner

Revitate

Alexander Bhathal is the founder, executive chairman, and managing partner of Revitate, an investment firm that focuses on opportunity zone development, workforce housing and sports-anchored real estate. He is also the co-owner and executive director of Sacramento Basketball Holdings, which owns the Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center, and Downtown Commons entertainment and sports district. Additionally, he is the senior operating partner of RX3 Growth Partners, which is a consumer growth fund. Bhathal serves on the board of directors for Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) and Mark IV Capital. He is a member of YPO and holds a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. He is currently completing the President’s Program in Leadership at Harvard Business School.

