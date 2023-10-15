Chief Executive Officer

Groundswell

Alison Edwards serves as chief executive officer of Groundswell, formerly the OC Human Relations Council, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit dedicated to making Orange County a better place for all people to live, work, go to schoolt and do business. The fundamental framework of its Community Building, Mediation, and Youth and Education programs are empowerment strategies rooted in grassroots organizing, diverse leadership development, and creative conflict resolution.

Edwards has been involved with Groundswell for nearly 25 years, serving in various roles including working with youth as a program director for the BRIDGES program and then deputy director of the organization before becoming CEO. As CEO, she provides the tools and experiences for local leaders to create change in their spheres of influence by addressing inequality and justice.