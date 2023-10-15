President & CEO

Beyond Blindness

Angie Rowe is a dedicated and accomplished nonprofit executive with over 25 years of experience driving growth and excellence across a wide range of organizations. As president and CEO of Beyond Blindness, she has been instrumental in expanding the organization’s impact and reach while also championing initiatives to spur revenue and donor growth, community participation, and programmatic and operational excellence. Prior to joining Beyond Blindness, she served as interim executive director at Global Genes, a leading rare disease patient advocacy organization. Also, she served as the event and program director at the OC Marathon.

Rowe’s work at Beyond Blindness and other organizations has been instrumental in driving growth and excellence across the sector while also expanding opportunities and support for individuals with disabilities and other marginalized communities.