President City of Hope

Orange County

Annette M. Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, stands as a visionary leader with an unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare. Recognized twice by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential Leaders in U.S. Healthcare and lauded as a Top Women Leader Luminary, her impact has been profound. Guiding City of Hope’s over $1 billion investment in Orange County, she pioneers cutting-edge cancer care, exemplified by the Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center. Walker’s leadership extends beyond treatment, encompassing prevention, early detection, and integrative medicine. Her expertise resonates nationally, steering partnerships, mentoring young professionals, and fostering innovation. Walker’s ability to align strategy with community needs culminates in an academic cancer center, a specialty hospital, and a network of regional clinics. She champions gender equality, mentorship, and philanthropy. Walker’s indelible footprint in healthcare is saving lives and shaping the future of medicine.