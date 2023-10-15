President

Vital Link

A seasoned nonprofit executive, career exploration champion, and workforce leader, April Barnes has channeled her passion for giving back into a career supporting those most in need. For nearly 20 years, she has met community needs ranging from healthcare to youth and workforce development by leading strategic branding, marketing, fundraising, and logistics for organizations across the country. Currently serving as the president of Vital Link, an Orange County nonprofit that provides hands-on career exploration experiences for youth, she has expanded the organization’s programs through a brand transformation and launch of a successful leadership conference attended by approximately 700 youth in its inaugural year.

Under Barnes’ leadership, Vital Link had an impressive year, accomplishing a diverse range of initiatives focused on delivering captivating and life-changing opportunities for students.