Managing Partner, President & CEO

St. George & Carnegie and Nautilus Global Solutions, LLC

Ardelle Catherine St. George, as managing partner of St. George & Carnegie and Nautilus Global Solutions, LLC, drives business evolution in the future economy. Armed with an executive certification from Harvard in cybersecurity, experiential/digital transformation, sustainability, and AI, complementing her JD and MBA degrees, she pioneers vital aspects for modern businesses. St. George’s pillars of expertise span law, business, and technology, offered through her international teams. Her law firm and solutions company empower experiential or digital transformation, guided by innovation, regulatory insight, and legal strategy. She now unveils THE WAVE CONNECTION, a multi-media platform spotlighting client innovation and leadership. With a global portfolio in technology, education, real estate, and more, St. George champions M&A, sustainability, dispute resolution, and regulatory compliance. Her community engagement includes roles in prominent organizations, shaping industries, and leaving a lasting impact.