Partner

Knobbe Martens

Baraa Kahf is a litigation partner and diversity committee chair at Knobbe Martens, specializing in intellectual property law. With over 15 years of experience, he has passionately represented clients in federal courts, the U.S. International Trade Commission and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. His expertise spans industries including dental implants, pulse oximetry, DNA sequencing and mobile technology. Kahf’s leadership extends to advancing diversity and inclusion initiatives within and beyond the firm. Serving on committees and leading the charge, he fosters understanding and growth. Recognized as a “Southern California Rising Star” by Super Lawyers and a “Top 10 Champion of DEI in the Law of OC” by the Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law, his impact is profound. His commitment extends to the legal community. Active in various associations, Kahf is a vice president of the National Association of Muslim Lawyers, secretary of the Constitutional Rights Foundation, and founder of the Muslim Basketball League.

