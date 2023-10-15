President

The Saywitz Company

Barry Saywitz is a distinguished figure in the commercial real estate industry. With a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA, he navigated Orange County’s real estate crash of 1989 to become a partner at Howard Ecker & Company. In 1994, he acquired the West Coast operations forming The Saywitz Company, specializing in tenant and user representation. Saywitz founded The Core Network in 1996, now a leading national commercial real estate organization with over 80 firms involved in $60B worth of transactions annually. His investment arm Saywitz Properties manages 100+ properties, establishing itself as a major multi-family operator. Saywitz’s leadership led to the company’s recognition in the Inc. 5000 and the list of top commercial real estate firms. An author, speaker, and host of the podcast “Let’s Talk Real Estate With Barry Saywitz,” he’s renowned for candid conversations with influential figures. Saywitz’s philanthropic endeavors include supporting autism-related charities and over 100 community organizations.