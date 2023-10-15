(Bonnie Merrick)

Chief Executive Officer

Working Wardrobes

Bonni Pomush serves as the second- ever chief executive officer of Working Wardrobes, stepping into the role in 2021 following the retirement of its founder and former CEO of 31 years. She is an engaging, passionate leader who is committed to putting her strengths to work by being of service to the community.

Since joining the team, Pomush has significantly improved the nonprofit’s overall operational effectiveness and efficiencies and has a knack for developing all-star performers. This is done by skillfully listening and synthesizing the input received from her team and coming up with winwin solutions that resonate across the board. In her first year of leadership, the organization served nearly 5,000 clients, launched multiple giving collectives, and invested internally through increased employee training, utilizing technology, among other initiatives.