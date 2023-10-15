Founding Partner

Stuart Kane LLP

Bruce C. Stuart, a founding partner at Stuart Kane LLP, boasts a remarkable four-decade career in transactional real estate law. His extensive expertise spans various areas, including acquisition, development, financing, joint ventures, leasing and dispositions. Stuart’s specialty lies in shopping center development, financing, leasing, acquisitions and sales, while also covering office, industrial, retail, hospitality, medical office and assisted/ senior living matters. His client roster includes prominent real estate giants like The Irvine Company, Merlone Geier, PhelanDevelopment Company, IHP Capital Partners and The Curci Companies.

Stuart is a dedicated community leader, having chaired the boards of trustees for the Pegasus School and the Cornelia Connelly School. He also serves as general counsel to ISSA, the national governing body for high school sailing. Stuart’s impactful career continues to shape the Orange County real estate landscape.