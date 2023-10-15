California Head of Corporate, M&A and Private Equity

Bryan S. Gadol serves as the head of the California corporate, M&A, and private equity practice and is a partner in Holland & Knight’s Newport Beach and Century City offices. He provides guidance to clients throughout the corporate life cycle, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities transactions, reorganizations, and other corporate matters. He is a trusted advisor to a diverse clientele, including companies, private equity funds, family offices, and investors across various sectors such as technology, consumer products, beauty, medical devices, and manufacturing. Beyond his legal practice, Gadol is a frequent speaker and author on a range of M&A and private equity topics, contributing to his knowledge and expertise in the field.