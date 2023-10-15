(Benjamin Edwards)

Co-CEO & Managing Principal

Hendy

Carolina Weidler, co-CEO & managing principal at Hendy, is an accomplished architect with 16+ years of global experience. As a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and LEED AP professional, she excels in crafting process-driven environments. Her leadership has transformed Hendy’s culture, overseeing projects for renowned brands like Mercedes-Benz, Rocket Lab, and Gulfstream Aerospace. At the Science + Technology Studio, Weidler led projects for the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center and Rocket Lab’s HQ. Her elevation to co-CEO in 2023 with Susan Dwyer marked a new chapter, sharing responsibility for growth and the Employee Stock Option Plan. An active mentor, she fosters personal development and is instrumental in Hendy’s recognition as a top workplace. Weidler’s diverse projects span from candy factories to aircraft assembly lines. With a degree from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and a Six Sigma Black Belt from Villanova University, she is a leading figure in both architecture and leadership.