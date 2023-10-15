Chad Alan Shaw

Private Wealth Advisor

MST Financial

Chad Shaw, founding partner at MST Financial in Newport Beach, is a distinguished private wealth advisor with over two decades of industry experience. His mission is to help high-achieving individuals and businesses optimize their financial strategies. Under his leadership, MST Financial boasts a team with 15 advanced designations, including CFP, CLU, ChFC, and AEP. Shaw’s expertise extends nationally, and he was named the 2023 Best-in-State Top Financial Security Professional for a second consecutive year by Forbes. He consistently achieved elite status as a Northwestern Mutual Forum Qualifier and a Million Dollar Round Table member. Beyond his professional achievements, Shaw is deeply committed to philanthropy and serves on the board of the Jessie Rees Foundation, co-chairing the development committee. His dedication to his community is further evidenced by his active involvement in the Santa Ana Country Club.