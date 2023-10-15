Chief Financial Officer

California Bank & Trust

Chikako Tyler, CFO of California Bank & Trust (CB&T), leads financial and strategic planning for the bank. She’s a dedicated community advocate, serving on the boards of organizations such as United Way of Orange County, Accessity, Teen Entrepreneur Academy, and Junior Achievement of Orange County. With a track record of exceptional leadership, Tyler’s accomplishments include growing CB&T by 40% in the last five years, attending Harvard’s International Women’s Forum Executive Leadership Fellows Program, and founding the “Banking on Women” diversity and inclusion group. She’s also been recognized by American Banker as part of the ‘Top Teams in the Most Powerful Women in Banking’ for two consecutive years. Tyler holds an international MBA from Amsterdam Business School and a B.S. in mathematics from UC Irvine, making her a prominent figure in California’s finance sector.