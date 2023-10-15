Chief Transformation Officer

Orange County United Way

Christopher Ticknor is the chief transformation officer for Orange County United Way, where he leads the overall strategy for the nonprofit’s marketing, business development, and technology efforts. Since joining Orange County United Way in 2019, he has played a crucial role in building the organization’s relationships, growth, and engagement capabilities with donors, charitable organizations, and OC residents.

Ticknor has led the digital transformation for Orange County United Way in a variety of ways to adapt to ever-changing needs. He has developed innovative ways to support families and individuals during times of great need and continues to do so today. He spearheaded a one-of-its-kind collaboration with Amazon Web Services to build AssistOC, a mobile app that allowed individuals to submit requests for financial assistance during and after the pandemic to the nonprofit’s Homelessness Prevention Program.