Chief Executive Officer

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Claudia Bonilla Keller joined Second Harvest as chief mission officer in February 2020 and was named to the role of CEO in January 2022. She leads outreach to donors, community partners, volunteers, and the public to ensure Second Harvest’s focus of ensuring that all in Orange County are well-fed is heard and acted upon.

In the last 24 months, Keller guided Second Harvest through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through its partners, in 2021 the food bank served over 489,000 food-insecure individuals each month (almost double the pre-pandemic need). It was during this time that Second Harvest also shifted its business model. Rather than relying on food donations from the community to serve the partner network, Second Harvest began to strategically purchase healthy fare to ensure that recipients received the nutrition needed.

