President & Founding Partner

Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

As president & founding partner at Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC, Clifton W. Albright is a distinguished attorney specializing in labor and employment law. A Loyola Law School graduate, he made history by winning the first lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for its Public Health Service Training Program. Appointed to the International Trade Advisory Committee (ITAC) by Presidents Obama and Trump, his expertise is widely recognized.

An accomplished speaker, Albright conducts educational programs on employment law, business management, and complex litigation. He holds a master’s degree from the National Institute of Trial Advocacy (NITA) and a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Rating. His achievements include recognition in “The Best Lawyers in America” (2023), Daily Journal’s “Top Labor & Employment Lawyers,” and titles such as “Legal Visionary” and “Leader of Influence.” Amid accolades, Albright cherishes his role as a husband, father, and a 2017 “Lawyer of the Year” honored by GLAAACC.

