Daniel A. Sasse

Partner

Crowell & Moring LLP

Serving on the firm’s management board, co-chairing the finance committee, and contributing to the Crowell Racial Equity Task Force, Daniel Sasse brings multi-faceted leadership to the legal arena. His practice centers on antitrust litigation, government investigations, and mergers with a focus on regulated sectors such as healthcare, telecommunications and energy. Renowned for his prowess in antitrust cartel litigation, Sasse has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes cases.

A trailblazer in the plaintiff’s recovery practice, he has facilitated over $3 billion in recoveries for clients, transforming legal departments into profit generators. He’s lauded as a top antitrust lawyer, earning accolades like the “Southern California Super Lawyer” and recognition for his leadership by the Daily Journal. Beyond his legal excellence, Sasse is deeply ingrained in the Orange County legal community, having led the Association of Business Trial Lawyers and the Federal Bar Association.