President

Chapman University

Daniele C. Struppa is the 13th president of Chapman University, Orange. He initially joined as provost and chief academic officer in 2006, later becoming chancellor in 2007, and finally taking on the role of president in 2016. Originally from Milan, Italy, Struppa moved to the U.S. in 1978 to pursue a Ph.D. at the University of Maryland. He is a prolific mathematician with over 200 peer-reviewed publications, several patents in signal processing, and membership in the National Academy of Inventors. As president, he oversaw significant achievements, including Chapman’s rise to an R2 research institution, enhanced national rankings, and the establishment of a Phi Beta Kappa chapter. Notably, Chapman graduated its first Rhodes Scholar during his tenure. Beyond his university leadership, he supports underserved youth through the Nicholas Academic Center and has served on various boards, including the Orange County Business Council and the Richard Nixon Foundation.