Executive Director

Breast Cancer Angels

Debbie Stroman is a highly accomplished executive who has dedicated her career to making a significant impact in the lives of breast cancer patients and their families. As the executive director of Breast Cancer Angels, a nonprofit organization, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to providing financial and emotional assistance to individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment in various regions of California, including Orange County, Long Beach/South Bay, and San Diego. Notably, she has extended her support to men as well, recognizing the importance of inclusivity in such challenging times.

Throughout her impressive career, Stroman has played a pivotal role in positively transforming the lives of breast cancer patients and survivors undergoing treatment. Her exceptional leadership skills and relentless dedication have been instrumental in fostering a supportive community for those affected by this devastating disease.