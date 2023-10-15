Founder & CEO Arts & Learning

Conservatory

As a dedicated corporate leader with a profound commitment to social justice and equality and with over two decades of experience in program implementation and a passion for the arts, the CEO of the Arts & Learning Conservatory, Debora Wondercheck, remains unwavering in her mission to provide culturally inclusive artistic training and education to children in over 50 schools.

Wondercheck believes that by nurturing and empowering the next generation, they can contribute to the ongoing healing and advancement of marginalized communities. Her impactful contributions have been recognized through various notable achievements. In 2023, she became a member of the board of trustees at Vanguard University. Additionally, in 2022, Wondercheck was appointed as commissioner of the arts and bestowed the prestigious title of “Woman of the Year” by the city of Costa Mesa.