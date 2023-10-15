Managing Partner, Orange County Office

Crowell & Moring LLP

Deborah E. Arbabi is a seasoned litigator renowned for her expertise in antitrust and competition law. With a focus on overcharge allegations, she has recovered over $1 billion through litigation, negotiations, and claims pursuit. A specialist in class action claims recovery, she navigates complex antitrust and tort settlements with prowess, possessing vast experience in administering and distributing class action settlements. Skilled in complex litigation nuances, including trial and appellate work, she handles matters in federal and state courts, and alternative dispute resolution.

Currently representing major merchants, Arbabi achieved a favorable settlement, exposing anticompetitive merchant rules and conspiracies. Her pro bono efforts extend to issues like deceptive financing, domestic violence, and family law. Her contributions to the legal community are evident through affiliations with organizations like the Federal Bar Association and the Association of Business Trial Lawyers. She’s a guiding presence on the board of the Public Law Center, having served as its president for two years.

