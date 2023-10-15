Founder & CEO

CureDuchenne

Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne, was heartbroken when her only son, Hawken, was diagnosed with Duchenne in 2002 when he was just five years old. At the time there were no available treatments, a lack of resources, and no hope for a cure. She created CureDuchenne Ventures to promote, fund, and de-risk innovative science to accelerate research programs for Duchenne into clinical trials and become approved therapies. Today, CureDuchenne’s portfolio includes wide-ranging projects aimed at finding treatments for Duchenne. This includes investments in companies pursuing dystrophin-restoring approaches as well as those developing anti-inflammatory and other mechanisms contributing to the disease. CureDuchenne was one of the first to provide funding to the first-ever FDA-approved Duchenne drug, Exondys 51 by Sarepta Therapeutics. It has also funded more than 40 projects.