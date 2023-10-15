Market Area Manager, Senior Vice President, Investments

Wedbush Securities

Douglas Ireland is a highly respected market manager overseeing Wedbush Securities’ offices in Newport Beach, San Diego, Scottsdale, and Honolulu. With a career spanning positions at prestigious financial institutions such as Capstone Partners Financial and Insurance Services, Ameriprise Financial Services, Morgan Stanley, and Smith Barney, he brings over two decades of experience to his role. What sets Doug apart is his profound market knowledge. He uses this expertise to provide valuable guidance to both advisors and clients, prioritizing the importance of understanding their unique goals. Heading four diverse offices, Ireland also serves as a mentor to fellow advisors, earning respect for his leadership and distinctive perspective. He is deeply committed to community engagement, serving as the president of the Alumni Board of Directors at his alma mater, California State University, Fullerton. His dedication extends to volunteer work, where he has been recognized as an Orange County Volunteer of the Year.

