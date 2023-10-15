President

Applied Research-West, Inc.

Dr. Anita Kantak boasts a remarkable three-decade career in market research, specializing in advanced statistical techniques like attitudinal segmentation and conjoint analyses. She’s adept at primary and secondary research, market trend analysis, predictive modeling and questionnaire design, showcasing her wide-ranging skills in the field. She holds an undergraduate degree with honors in psychology from Bangalore University, India, as well as a master’s degree in special education from Southern Connecticut State College and a doctorate in applied social psychology from the Claremont Graduate University of Claremont Colleges. Dr. Kantak’s inspirational journey extends beyond her impressive career. As a South Asian female entrepreneur, she has effectively balanced her business and family life, while actively supporting the marketing research community. Also, she’s dedicated herself to mentoring young women in the field, advocating for diversity, and inspiring future generations to excel in marketing research.

