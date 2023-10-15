Chief Executive Officer

Illumination Foundation

Dr. Pooja Bhalla is the chief executive officer of Illumination Foundation, an organization whose mission is to disrupt the cycle of homelessness. Under her leadership, the foundation has become a recognized and innovative leader in healthcare services for those experiencing homelessness.

Bhalla joined Illumination Foundation in 2017 as COO. In 2021, she was named the executive director of healthcare services, where she focused on the complex issue of health equity. She then became the organization’s co-CEO in July 2022 and was promoted to CEO in May 2023. As CEO, Dr. Bhalla oversaw revenue of $49.4 million in fiscal years 2022-23, leading Illumination Foundation’s integrated system of housing and healthcare through which the organization provides targeted, comprehensive services to persons experiencing homelessness to increase their long-term health and housing stability.