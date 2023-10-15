Elizabeth May Zarkos

President

Hanaeleh

Elizabeth Zarkos is an award-winning teacher who has spent much of her educational career working with alternative education students. She currently works at Canyon High School as an advocate for ELL students in addition to teaching 9th and 11th grades. She has been trained in AVID strategies and has been awarded several district grants.

Zarkos is also the founder and president of Hanaeleh, a nonprofit horse rescue in Orange County. She has served as the president since she started the rescue in 2004 and is the primary trainer as well as the equine nutritionist. In 2001, Zarkos added a master’s in animal science with an emphasis on equine behavior to ensure she was helping give the horses at the rescue exemplary care.