(Nabor Godoy at www.godoyshots.c)

Chief Innovation Officer

University of California, Irvine

Errol Arkilic, chief innovation officer at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), and executive director of Beall Applied Innovation, is a distinguished figure in academic-initiated technology commercialization. Before joining UCI in October 2021, he led M34 Capital, a venture firm specializing in academic spinouts. Arkilic is also renowned as the founder of the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps (I-Corps) program.

At UCI, Arkilic helms a talented team overseeing research translation, industry-sponsored research, new venture creation and enterprise collaboration, all aimed at improving lives through UCI-developed knowledge. Notable successes include innovations in memory loss, cancer treatment, blindness prevention, battery technology and artificial intelligence applications. Under his leadership, UCI is revitalizing commercialization efforts and fostering an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship campus-wide. Arkilic is at the forefront of driving impactful technological advancements.

