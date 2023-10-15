(ERIK ISAKSON)

Managing Partner & COO

Cambridge Companies SPG

Filipp Chebotarev, COO and managing partner of Cambridge Companies SPG, leads daily operations, fosters strategic partnerships, and drives organizational growth. A UC Irvine honors graduate, his versatile background spans politics, business, revenue operations, and organizational development. Chebotarev’s career began with constituency representation for Congressman Ed Royce, where he managed relationships and reporting for diverse groups. At DaVita Healthcare Partners, he oversaw revenue operations for regions contributing to 70% of a $12 billion annual revenue, playing a pivotal role in the National Innovation Committee. Within Cambridge SPG, he manages public relations, evaluates impactful investments, and holds key board seats at portfolio companies. Chebotarev is recognized as an expert in real estate and venture capital transactions in addition to being a dedicated philanthropist, supporting organizations like Harvesters - Food Bank, JNF, and Shoes That Fit. His investment focus spans food/beverage, technology, hardware, fintech, biomedical, healthcare, and more, all guided by a commitment to integrity and community.