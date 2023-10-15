Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Grace D. Winters, a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a renowned authority in real estate with an expansive clientele, ranging from investment fund managers to housing developers. Her expertise spans intricate real estate deals, from acquisitions and sales to complex joint ventures and financings. Winters specializes in advising on affordable multifamily housing projects, skillfully navigating regulations and negotiations.

In the past year, her remarkable work includes leading transactions for Avanath Capital Management, a Fortune 500 developer, investment management firms, and a Fortune 100 financial services organization. Her contributions have resulted in over $558 million worth of acquisitions and financings. Winters’ thought leadership is showcased through published articles and her role as a sought-after advisor. She’s a true partner to her clients, contributing to their success and earning industry accolades.