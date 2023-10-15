(NICK BOSWELL)

Executive Vice President

Whittier Trust Company

Greg Custer specializes in high-net-worth client administration, focusing on estate planning, gifting, real estate, and concierge services. His extensive expertise includes team management and providing counsel on real estate, aviation, lending, and major purchases. Prior to joining Whittier Trust, Custer oversaw personal trust accounts and real estate assets at First Interstate Bank, City National Bank, and Citizens Business Bank. He holds a BA in business administration and a BS in economics from the University of Puget Sound and is a graduate of the Cannon Financial Institute Trust School, a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA(tm)), and a TEP-certified member of STEP. Custer has assumed leadership positions in various organizations and sits on multiple boards, including United Way, YMCA, Orange County Sheriff’s Advisor Council, Chapman University, and the Tournament of Roses.