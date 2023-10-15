(Steven Hall)

Chairman, President & CEO

CommerceWest Bank

Ivo A. Tjan serves as chairman, president, and CEO of CommerceWest Bank, a California-based commercial bank exclusively focused on the business community. He founded the bank and took it public in 2001. With headquarters in Irvine, California, CommerceWest Bank serves businesses throughout the state. Tjan’s extensive experience includes management roles at El Dorado Bank, Home Savings of America, and Great Western Bank. He has received several accolades, such as Orange County’s Most Influential Business Leaders on the “OC500” List, LA Times B2B Publishing Orange County Visionary, and the Robert Ross Founders Award from the MDA. Additionally, he’s been acknowledged as one of Vivid Magazine’s Top 10 Asian American Entrepreneurs and among OC Metro’s Hottest 25 People in Orange County. Tjan is a member of YPO, CEO Affiliation Group, and Bank CEO Network, and is dedicated to serving clients, helping businesses achieve their goals, and supporting the community through innovative leadership.