(Light & Shine Photography)

Managing Partner

AO

Jack Selman’s architectural journey began in 1974 when he founded Architects Orange (AO). Starting with retrofitting a condemned building in Old Town Orange, his innate talent flourished. A graduate of UC Berkeley and an NCARB-certified architect, his passion for design fueled AO’s growth to a leading Orange County firm with 17 specialized studios.

As AO’s managing partner, Jack nurtures world-class design capabilities, cultivating partners and associates for long-term success. His guidance drives innovation, excellence, and quality in projects like Alexan NoHo West and Inn at the Mission. Committed to community impact, AO promotes philanthropy through events like the AO Friendly Center Raffle. With humility, Selman shapes lasting legacies, reshaping Orange County’s landscape, and inspiring future architects.