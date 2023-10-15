Senior Associate

Gensler

Jaimelynn Banaban Shah is a dynamic force, embodying multiple roles within the firm and industry, including as a studio director, design director and leader for the Southwest region. Her design acumen and trusted counsel elevate Gensler’s global clients, including Irvine Company, Hyundai Capital, Manulife, and PIMCO. Her award-winning portfolio reflects her commitment to authentic expressions of clients’ identities, enhancing workplaces, and fostering positive cultures. Outside the studio, Banaban Shah actively gives back, engaging with community organizations like Generation Her and supporting causes like the Rock Solid Foundation. Her expertise fuels discussions on future workspaces, evident in panels and blogs discussing immersive design and the return-to-office experience. A registered interior designer and LEED BD+C accredited professional, Banaban Shah’s passion, leadership, and dedication shine as she continues to shape inspiring spaces and advocate for inclusive design.