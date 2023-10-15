(Hagop’s Photography)

Executive Chairman of the Board

Neurotech

James (Jim) V. Mazzo, a trailblazer in the ophthalmic industry, stands as executive chairman of Neurotech, showcasing his mastery of retinal implants. His esteemed advisory roles with Zeiss, Bain, Avellino, and CVC Private Equity reflect his influence on strategic decisions. Serving on boards like the Ophthalmology Foundation, AAO Foundation Advisory Board, and AGS Foundation Advisory Board, he steers crucial initiatives. Notably, he chairs the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute and contributes as a consultant for Anivive Lifesciences. Mazzo’s leadership extends to Trukera, Centricity Vision, and other visionary endeavors. With over four decades of experience, his legacy was crafted through pivotal roles like leading Allergan’s North American and European eye care entities and presiding over Advanced Medical Optics (AMO). Recognized as a Top 100 Innovator in Ophthalmology and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, Mazzo’s journey is a testament to his enduring contributions and leadership.