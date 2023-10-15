SVP, Commercial Banking Leader

City National Bank

Jason Gwin is the senior vice president and manager of City National’s original commercial banking office in Orange County. With over 25 years of experience, he took charge of the Irvine office in July 2019, making it one of CNB’s largest among 26 offices. His leadership has resulted in significant new client acquisitions, driven by a collaborative sales culture and top talent recruitment. Last year, Gwin expanded his role to oversee CNB’s commercial banking office across Orange County. He actively participates in City National Bank’s Next Generation Leader program. Previously, he held roles at Wells Fargo, Comerica Bank, Bankers Trust Company, and Sumitomo Trust and Banking Company. Gwin holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from California State University, Long Beach, and an MBA in corporate finance, financial analysis, and investments from USC’s Marshall School of Business.