Jeffery A. Goad (Pharm.D., MPH, APh)

Professor & Associate Dean of Academic Affairs

Chapman University School of Pharmacy

Dr. Jeff Goad, a tenured professor and associate dean at Chapman University School of Pharmacy, boasts an impressive career in pharmacy and public health. His qualifications include a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from USC and a Master of Public Health from the USC Keck School of Medicine. Dr. Goad is a renowned expert in travel health and immunization services with over 25 years of active practice. He teaches various courses, including travel medicine, immunization, epidemiology, and parasitology. Notably, he’s a national faculty member for the American Pharmacists Association Pharmacy-Based Immunization Training Program and creator of the APhA Travel Medicine Advanced Competency Training Course. With a rich publishing history and 300+ conference presentations, he’s a prominent figure in pharmacy and infectious diseases. Dr. Goad holds leadership positions in several healthcare organizations, including president-elect for the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases.

